Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.