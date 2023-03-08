Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Finnovate Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNVT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,240 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 290.6% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 970,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,010,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 248,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

FNVT stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.