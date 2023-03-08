Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.31% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.