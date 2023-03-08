PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Mark Goulopoulos Purchases 68,333 Shares

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Rating) insider Mark Goulopoulos bought 68,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$20,499.90 ($13,758.32).

Mark Goulopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Goulopoulos bought 65,000 shares of PlaySide Studios stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$20,800.00 ($13,959.73).

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

About PlaySide Studios

PlaySide Studios Limited develops mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. It provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, Meta, Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

