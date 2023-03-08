Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,566,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 670,658 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up approximately 2.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 6.98% of Plains GP worth $148,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 285,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,208. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

