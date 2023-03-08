Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lowered by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.52. 958,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $190.99 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.53.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.