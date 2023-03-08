PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PMF stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 132,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

