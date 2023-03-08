PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.