PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

