PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE NRGX opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.