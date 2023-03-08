PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE NRGX opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

