PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PZC opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.