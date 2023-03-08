Pi Financial Analysts Give Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) a C$40.00 Price Target

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) received a C$40.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.67.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of TSE LAC traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.17. 366,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

