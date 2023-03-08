PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.64

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 5633873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

PG&E Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 107.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,847,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

