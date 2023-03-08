Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes Position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

About Vintage Wine Estates

Shares of VWE stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.