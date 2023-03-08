Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes $177,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,556 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Archrock by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after buying an additional 689,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 1,368,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

