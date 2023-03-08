Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes $112,000 Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -32.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

