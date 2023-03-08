Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. StockNews.com lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

