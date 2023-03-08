Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New $203,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Stock Down 1.9 %

FOXF stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.