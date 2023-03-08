Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $91,000 in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after buying an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 6.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,400,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 124,357 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $368.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.08. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON24 Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.