Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Angi in the third quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 961,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 2,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 654,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 27.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 509,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Angi during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

