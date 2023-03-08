Perritt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Superior Group of Companies worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of SGC stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.02%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.