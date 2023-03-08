Perritt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,200 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.