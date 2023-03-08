Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 365,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,545. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.