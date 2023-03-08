Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VBK stock opened at $219.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

