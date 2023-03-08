Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $636,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,721,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $73.27.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

