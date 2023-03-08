Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $94,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:NTR opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.
Nutrien Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
