Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $800,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,268 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in SM Energy by 120.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $54.97.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

