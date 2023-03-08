Pearl River Capital LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 166.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

