Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 149.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $694.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

