Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.2 %

DOCU stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

