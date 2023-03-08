Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 33,607 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

