PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 247.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502,469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.17% of PDD worth $131,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,435,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at $380,782,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.40. 1,853,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

