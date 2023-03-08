PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 3rd

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PCM Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PCM opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PCM Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

