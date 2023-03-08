PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) COO Zachary Rome Sells 13,560 Shares

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) COO Zachary Rome sold 13,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $23,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zachary Rome also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Zachary Rome sold 12,952 shares of PaxMedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,126.88.
PaxMedica Stock Down 12.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PXMD opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44.
PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).
