PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) COO Zachary Rome Sells 13,560 Shares

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) COO Zachary Rome sold 13,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $23,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Rome also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Zachary Rome sold 12,952 shares of PaxMedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,126.88.

PaxMedica Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXMD opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44.

Institutional Trading of PaxMedica

PaxMedica Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaxMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter.

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

