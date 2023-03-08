PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

