PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.