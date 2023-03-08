PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 625 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,029,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

