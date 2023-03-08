PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 184 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.57. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

