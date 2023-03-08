PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 40,411 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

