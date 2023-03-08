PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.7 %

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Shares of ABT opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

