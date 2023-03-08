Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Articles

