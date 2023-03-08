Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.
Pathward Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CASH opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $57.57.
Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial
In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pathward Financial (CASH)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.