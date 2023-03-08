Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 244.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $239,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

TRV opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

