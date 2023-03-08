Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 296,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.21% of Utz Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,110,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,066,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

UTZ opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Utz Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.