Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

