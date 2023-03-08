Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,857. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a PE ratio of 872.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

