Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $354.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

