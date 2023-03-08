Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $221.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.55 and a 200-day moving average of $239.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.