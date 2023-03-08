Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 74,331 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,331 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 39.8% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 81.5% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 198,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 99,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

