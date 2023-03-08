Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 290 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,872,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 471,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $312.46 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.42.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More

