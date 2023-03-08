Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.83.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

