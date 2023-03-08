Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share.

Passage Bio Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PASG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

About Passage Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 87.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

