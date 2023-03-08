Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share.
Passage Bio Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of PASG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
